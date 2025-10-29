Home / Companies / News / Starlink to conduct security, technical demo runs in Mumbai on Oct 30-31

Starlink to conduct security, technical demo runs in Mumbai on Oct 30-31

The demo, to be done before law enforcement agencies, will be based on the provisional spectrum assigned to Starlink, sources told PTI

Starlink
The move would mark a significant step ahead of its planned entry into the Indian satellite broadband market, as these demos are an essential requirement for Starlink to secure clearances before it can launch commercial services. (Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:39 PM IST
Google
Elon Musk-led Starlink is scheduled to conduct demo runs on October 30 and 31 in Mumbai to show compliance with security and technical conditions for satellite broadband services, sources said.

The demo, to be done before law enforcement agencies, will be based on the provisional spectrum assigned to Starlink, sources told PTI.

The move would mark a significant step ahead of its planned entry into the Indian satellite broadband market, as these demos are an essential requirement for Starlink to secure clearances before it can launch commercial services.

Sources said Starlink will run a demo to show compliance with the security and technical conditions of GMPCS authorisation. This will be conducted in Mumbai on October 30 and 31, sources added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Elon MuskCompany Newsbroadband servicesMumbai

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

