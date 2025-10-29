Lexus unveils futuristic six-wheel concept car at Japan Mobility Show 2025

Toyota Motor Corp’s luxury arm, Lexus, unveiled a futuristic six-wheel LS Concept van at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 in Tokyo, designed to maximise space and comfort for high-end travel.

The bold concept represents a major step in Lexus’s transformation. Long known for its flagship LS sedan, where the 'L' stands for luxury and 'S' for sedan, the new design reimagines it entirely. According to a company statement, Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda redefined the 'S' in LS to mean "space", underlining a more imaginative future for the brand.

Focus on innovation

Toyoda explained that while Toyota’s Crown once led its luxury segment, the LS was its first step into competing with European premium marques.

ALSO READ: Toyota arm keeping 150 million cars on road emerges as top earner However, now it is time to go further, he said. The company, which once worked to catch up with European automakers, now seeks to move beyond imitation toward innovation and originality. “We should revisit the LS starting point and rethink what a chauffeur-driven flagship for Lexus should be, without limiting ourselves to a sedan," he added. The new design direction for Lexus is guided by two words: "discover" and "imitate no one". Toyoda said, “People expect quietness, comfort, and the ability to conquer any road from Lexus. A six-wheeled vehicle must deliver all of that, and I am confident our team will succeed.”

Redefining luxury Apart from this, the company also introduced the first model under its redefined Century brand, a striking red coupe, which marks a significant shift from the traditionally formal Century sedan. Toyota aims to make the Century a global symbol of Japanese craftsmanship and innovation, separate from its premium Lexus brand. “The Century didn’t have a clearly defined place,” Toyoda said in a company statement, explaining the decision to establish it as a standalone brand. “Lexus was like the eldest son, steady and reliable, while Toyota played the role of the younger brother. But for true luxury, we needed something above even Lexus,” he said.

Toyoda added that as a mass-market manufacturer, Toyota traditionally prioritised high-volume models, but the Century brand will allow the company to move beyond that and redefine luxury on Japanese terms. In a statement, the company said Toyoda personally oversaw the brand’s positioning, ensuring the Century would stand apart “in a class of its own.” Nissan, Mazda, BYD showcase vehicles Other automakers, including Nissan and Mazda, also showcased their next-generation vehicles at the event. Nissan revealed its upcoming Elgrand premium minivan, featuring a hybrid e-Power system, which will be launched by March 2027. The company plans to boost sales through electrified models like the Elgrand and Leaf EV.