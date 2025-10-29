JSW Steel lays groundwork for low-carbon exports as EU's CBAM looms

As the steel industry prepares for the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), JSW Steel is laying the groundwork for a low-carbon future while continuing to focus on the growing domestic market.

“Our main focus will be the domestic market because we really see a strong growth in the coming years in India,” said Jayant Acharya, Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, JSW Steel.

However, Acharya added that the company is putting in place the building blocks for low-carbon exports, as Europe — India’s key steel export market — transitions to the CBAM regime.

Green steel at Salav

At Salav in Maharashtra, JSW Steel is setting up a 4 million-tonne (mt) green steel plant, based on direct reduced iron (DRI) using natural gas and renewable energy. The project will be implemented in phases. “Between now and the end of FY31, we will be executing the Salav project, which will be up to 4 mt in two phases. The first phase of 2 mt is part of the 50 mt capacity target we have set for ourselves,” Acharya said. He noted that JSW was awaiting greater clarity on the CBAM framework and tariff structure, expected in November, before finalising expansion timelines.

EU’s carbon cost and import curbs The CBAM, which comes into effect from January 1, aims to level the playing field between EU producers who pay for carbon emissions and foreign exporters who do not, by imposing a carbon cost on imports. In addition, the EU has proposed cutting tariff-free steel import quotas to 18.3 mt a year — nearly 47 per cent lower than 2024 levels — and doubling out-of-quota duties to 50 per cent to protect its domestic industry. The measure, intended to replace existing safeguards expiring in June 2026, awaits approval from the European Parliament and Council.

Acharya said the Salav plant would serve as JSW’s hub for low-emission steel production, adding that its capacity would be “more than sufficient for the medium term to cover our export requirements.” Hydrogen, renewable energy and SEED In the interim, JSW is incorporating decarbonisation measures under its SEED (Sustainable Energy, Environment and Decarbonisation) programme, alongside renewable energy initiatives, to produce low-carbon steel within existing operations. The SEED project targets a reduction of 18 million tonnes (mt) of CO₂ emissions by 2030. The company has also commissioned a 25 MW green hydrogen electrolyser, with an annual production capacity of 3,800 tonnes, to supply its Vijayanagar DRI plant and cut greenhouse gas emissions.