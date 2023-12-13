State-owned NBCC bags Rs 1,500 cr project management consultancy contract

State-owned NBCC has bagged a Rs 1,500 crore project management consultancy contract for construction of 1,469 warehouses and other infrastructure related to the agriculture sector.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC said it has bagged the work order from National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) in various states.

The cope of work is "construction of 1,469 nos. warehouses and other agri infrastructure under the World's Largest Grain Storage Plan in cooperative sector at various locations across India", it said.

In may this year, the Union Cabinet approved the constitution and empowerment of an inter-ministerial committee for facilitation of the "World's Largest Grain Storage Plan in Cooperative Sector" by convergence of various schemes of the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Ministry of Food Processing Industries.