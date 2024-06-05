GPT Infraprojects rises 5% on securing order worth Rs 547 cr from RVNL

GPT Infraprojects stock jumps: Infrastructure firm Infrastructure firm GPT Infraprojects soared as much as 4.98 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 239 per share on Wednesday.

The surge came after the company secured an order worth Rs 547 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

In an exchange filing, the company said, “GPT Infraprojects Limited (GPT) is pleased to announce that the company has bagged an order valued at Rs 547 crore.”

The company will be involved in construction of a six lane elevated Kona expressway in West Bengal on engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) mode, GPT Infraprojects said in a statement.

According to the terms of order, GPT Infraprojects will be responsible for the construction of Viaduct portion of elevated corridor, road over bridges (ROBs), except steel spans and exit/entry ramps, SVUP, LVUPs, VUPs, PUPs, construction / reconstruction / widening of Culverts, NHAI Office Building, other miscellaneous works, including electrification & lighting (except design, supply, fabrication & launching of steel bridge spans, RE Wall, road work, diversion, intersections, utility shifting etc).

“The outstanding order book for the company now stands at Rs 3,646 crore with total order inflow for fiscal 2025 of Rs 674 crore,” GPT Infraprojects said.

Headquartered in Kolkata, GPT Infraprojects Limited, the flagship company of GPT Group, is an infrastructure company. Incorporated in 1980, the company is an established Railway focused infrastructure player, engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for Railways and Roads for Government contracts.

The market capitalisations of GPT Infraprojects is Rs 1,366.46 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 265 while its 52-week low is Rs 55.72 per share.

At 11:18 AM, shares of GPT Infraprojects were trading 3.18 per cent higher at Rs 234.90 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.91 per cent higher at 73,453.94 levels.