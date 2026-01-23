Coforge CEO expects PE investors on board to open new growth channels

With a strong order book and the eventual integration of Encora, Singh is confident that the firm’s growth will be strong not only in FY26 but also in FY27.
During the quarter, the firm saw growth across verticals and geographies. On a year-on-year basis, all verticals grew well. Growth was led by healthcare and hi-tech at 56.7 per cent and 8.5 per cent quarter on quarter, respectively. Travel, transportation and hospitality grew 52.4 per cent year on year and 1.6 per cent quarter on quarter. Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), though down 2.4 per cent sequentially, grew 13.8 per cent year on year.