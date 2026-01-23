Coforge CEO expects PE investors on board to open new growth channels

Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer of Coforge, said private equity firm Advent International is expected to open up new growth channels for the company as it joins the board, following its planned acquisition of a 20 per cent stake in Coforge as part of the Encora deal.

“We have never had a private equity firm on our board so far. Once the deal is consummated around April, Advent will join the board. They will have a 20 per cent stake in the firm. We do plan to work with Advent portfolio companies to see if we can use them as a new channel for driving growth,” said Singh.