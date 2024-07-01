State-run Coal India's production rises by 8% to 189 MT in first quarter

State-owned CIL's coal production rose 8 per cent to 189.3 million tonne (MT) in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year.

The company's coal output was 175.5 MT in April-June period of the previous fiscal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Moving past the target of 189.2 MT, CIL achieved 100 per cent satisfaction in Q1 of the current fiscal year," Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a statement.

While all the seven producing subsidiaries of the coal behemoth achieved positive growth, five of them breached their respective targets.

The company's production in June increased by 9 per cent to 63 MT, over 58 MT produced in June FY24.

On the back of a strong production growth and increased coal loading, CIL's total supplies rose to 198.4 MT during April-June FY25 with 6 per cent year-on-year growth. The increase of 11.4 MT in absolute numbers came over a high base of 187 MT.

At a time when power demand in the country is spiking, CIL's supply to coal-fired plants grew 4 per cent to 160 MT during the first quarter of FY25.It was 154 MT in the same period of FY24.

On an average, CIL loaded 325.7 rakes per day to the power sector during Q1 FY25. This was 19 rakes more per day compared to 306.7 rakes that CIL loaded in the year-ago period. This includes loading from CIL's own sidings, private washeries and goods sheds. One rake has approximately 4,000 tonne of coal.

"The total average coal loading registered a healthy double-digit growth of 10.3 per cent y-o-y at 367.2 rakes/day. For the comparative period of last year the same was 333 rakes," it said.

Coal inventory at CIL's pitheads stood at 81.5 MT at the end of the first quarter of FY25, 40 per cent higher than the year-ago period, providing sufficient buffer to meet any sudden gush in demand.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.