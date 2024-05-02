Stride Ventures closes Fund III at $165 mn, portfolio showcases top cos

Stride Ventures, a leading venture debt firm from India, announced the successful closure of Stride Ventures India Fund III at $165 million, achieved within just a year of the first close of the third fund in 2023. This third fund has garnered strong support from a diverse mix of investors, including insurance companies, family offices, corporate treasuries, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

Fund III's portfolio showcases top companies like BlueStone, Moneyview, Moove, Foxtale, CureSkin, NewMe, Nat Habit, and AgroStar. These portfolio companies represent the fund’s strategic focus on consumer brands, financial services, and cleantech sectors, underlining Stride Ventures’ commitment to empowering high-growth pioneering entrepreneurs that lead the market.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“We are broadening our impact across the Indian startup ecosystem, with comprehensive financial solutions for working capital, capex, in-organic expansion, and growth,” said Apoorva Sharma, Managing Partner, Stride Ventures.

Stride Ventures has a portfolio of over 140 startups across consumer, fintech, agri-tech, B2B commerce, health-tech, B2B SaaS, mobility, and energy solutions (EV).

"As we close Fund III, our vision extends beyond the immediate market horizon,” said Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, Founder and Managing Partner at Stride Ventures. “We remain committed to supporting visionary founders.”

Stride Ventures said that it has successfully returned its Fund I in its entirety, achieving standout returns in the industry. A few months ago, Stride Ventures also published the third edition of the 'India Venture Debt Report- 2024.' This report illuminates evolving use cases and highlights a growing interest in CleanTech investments and integrated debt solutions within the Indian venture debt ecosystem.