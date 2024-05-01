IndiGo gets demand notice over FY19 input tax credit discrepancies

IndiGo has received a tax demand following the rejection of an input tax credit that was availed by the company in 2018-19.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said it has received a "demand of Rs 31,240, including tax of Rs 21,240 and penalty of Rs 10,000 for the FY 2018-19".

The demand has been issued by the Deputy Commissioner of the tax department in Hyderabad.

"The tax officer has denied input tax credit of Rs 21,240 availed by the company and raised the... demand," the filing said.

The company also said there is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities due to the demand.



