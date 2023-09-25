Home / Companies / News / Strides Pharma to spin off CDMO, soft gelatin biz into a new entity

Strides Pharma to spin off CDMO, soft gelatin biz into a new entity

The company's board has approved a scheme of arrangement amongst Strides Pharma Science, Steriscience Specialties and Stelis Biopharma, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing

PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
Strides Pharma Science on Monday said its board has approved a scheme of arrangement among group entities in order to create a separate contract development and manufacturing entity, OneSource.

The company's board has approved a scheme of arrangement amongst Strides Pharma Science, Steriscience Specialties and Stelis Biopharma, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

The arrangement will see the demerger of the CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation) and soft gelatin business of Strides into Stelis, it stated. It would also involve the demerger of the CDMO business of Steriscience into Stelis.

The company's board intends to build a specialty pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organisation with capabilities in biologics, oral soft-gels, complex injectables, sterile injectables, including other complex drug delivery systems, Strides Pharma Science stated.

In this regard, it is proposed to combine the identified CDMO business of Strides and the identified CDMO business of Steriscience under Stelis, it said.

"The new platform will be able to offer development and manufacturing services covering platform technologies, specialty injectables, complex generics, biosimilars, and biologics," it added.

Shares of Strides Pharma Science raced to a 52-week high of Rs 549 before closing at Rs 535.65, up by 7.42 per cent, on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 5:03 PM IST

