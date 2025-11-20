Stylework raises ₹30 crore in pre-Series B round to scale operations

Flexible workspace aggregator Stylework has raised ₹30 crore in a pre-Series B round, following an earlier first close of Rs 10 crore. The company plans to use the fresh capital to strengthen its technology platform, expand across domestic and international markets, and hire key leadership roles across transactions, business development and product growth.

The Gurgaon-headquartered company noted that the recent funding was led by Equentis Angel Fund, with participation from Karekeba Ventures/Cogniphy AIF Fund, alongside continued subscriptions from Lets Venture Fund, MoneyVyapaar, HNIs and other strategic investors.

“We are witnessing a fundamental transformation in how India workspace market is evolving and will unfold itself to a roaring 10 billion USD flex portfolio in coming two to three years,” said Sparsh Khandelwal, founder and chief executive officer of Stylework.

Further, the funds will be strategically utilised to advance the company’s AI-driven marketplace for operators, clients and channel partners; enhance its workspace ecosystem; strengthen predictive analytics and utilisation-to-cost comparison dashboards; and fuel additional growth initiatives and key partnership verticals. These efforts will support deeper market penetration across Tier I cities as well as emerging Tier II and Tier III markets in India. How does Stylework plan to position itself in the evolving flex workspace sector? “While workspace operators are raising marquee investments through public listings, Stylework now secures this growth and setting the industry evolution and benchmark to new standards, it stands uniquely positioned as the intelligent data arbitrage layer connecting enterprises to this entire ecosystem. Our aggregator model creates unparalleled value for corporates seeking flexibility, cost optimisation and nationwide optimised workspace portfolio management through master service agreement.”