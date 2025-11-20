Home / Companies / News / Stylework raises ₹30 crore in pre-Series B round to scale operations

Stylework raises ₹30 crore in pre-Series B round to scale operations

Workspace aggregator Stylework has secured Rs 30 crore in pre-Series B funding to boost its tech platform, expand across markets and strengthen leadership hiring amid rapid growth in India's flexible

The funds will be strategically utilised to advance the company’s AI-driven marketplace.
Aneeka Chatterjee
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:56 AM IST
Flexible workspace aggregator Stylework has raised ₹30 crore in a pre-Series B round, following an earlier first close of Rs 10 crore. The company plans to use the fresh capital to strengthen its technology platform, expand across domestic and international markets, and hire key leadership roles across transactions, business development and product growth.
 
The Gurgaon-headquartered company noted that the recent funding was led by Equentis Angel Fund, with participation from Karekeba Ventures/Cogniphy AIF Fund, alongside continued subscriptions from Lets Venture Fund, MoneyVyapaar, HNIs and other strategic investors.
 
“We are witnessing a fundamental transformation in how India workspace market is evolving and will unfold itself to a roaring 10 billion USD flex portfolio in coming two to three years,” said Sparsh Khandelwal, founder and chief executive officer of Stylework.
 
Further, the funds will be strategically utilised to advance the company’s AI-driven marketplace for operators, clients and channel partners; enhance its workspace ecosystem; strengthen predictive analytics and utilisation-to-cost comparison dashboards; and fuel additional growth initiatives and key partnership verticals. These efforts will support deeper market penetration across Tier I cities as well as emerging Tier II and Tier III markets in India.
 
How does Stylework plan to position itself in the evolving flex workspace sector? 
“While workspace operators are raising marquee investments through public listings, Stylework now secures this growth and setting the industry evolution and benchmark to new standards, it stands uniquely positioned as the intelligent data arbitrage layer connecting enterprises to this entire ecosystem. Our aggregator model creates unparalleled value for corporates seeking flexibility, cost optimisation and nationwide optimised workspace portfolio management through master service agreement.”
 
What do investors see as the growth opportunity for Stylework? 
“The flexible workspace sector in India is at an inflection point, driven by evolving enterprise needs and the shift towards managed and serviced workspace models. We believe Stylework is uniquely positioned to capitalise on this transformation through its strong technology backbone, robust partner network and profitable growth trajectory,” said Manish Goel, founder and managing director, Equentis Wealth. “Our investment underscores our confidence in Stylework’s vision to redefine the future of workspaces in India.”
 
India’s flexible office market, currently valued at $3.5 billion, is projected to reach $11.39 billion by 2028–2029, growing at over 13.7 per cent annually. Through Flexboard and its suite of products, the company noted that it now connects more than 650 coworking and managed office operators, covering over 5,000 centres, directly with enterprise clients nationwide.
   

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

