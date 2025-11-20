Home / Companies / News / ED attaches fresh assets in case against Anil Ambani's Reliance Group

ED attaches fresh assets in case against Anil Ambani's Reliance Group

The federal investigative agency had earlier attached properties worth ₹7,500 crore in this case

Anil Ambani
Anil Ambani | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:38 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached fresh assets worth crores of rupees as part of a money laundering probe related to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani and his companies, official sources said.

The federal investigative agency had earlier attached properties worth ₹7,500 crore in this case.

The latest provisional attachment order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the assets located in various parts of the country.

It is estimated that assets worth over ₹1,400 crore have been attached as part of the latest order, the sources said.

Topics :Anil AmbaniEnforcement Directoratefrauds

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

