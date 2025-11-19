Private lender ICICI Bank raises senior citizen deposit rates to 7.2%

At a time of downward interest rate trajectory, private sector lender ICICI Bank has raised the retail deposit rates (less than Rs 3 crore) for senior citizens to 7.2 per cent from 7.1 per cent, for the tenure of 2 years 1 day to less than 5 years. The new rate comes into effect from Thursday (20 November 2025).

ICICI Bank’s peak deposit rate for senior citizens is higher than large banks like State Bank of India and HDFC Bank. SBI’s peak rate for senior citizens is 7.05 per cent while HDFC Bank's is 6.95 per cent.

The move comes on the back of sluggish growth in deposits while credit growth is showing signs of revival. According to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, bank deposits were growing at 9.7 per cent year-on-year till October 31, while loan growth was 11.3 per cent.