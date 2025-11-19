Private lender ICICI Bank raises senior citizen deposit rates to 7.2%

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 7:46 PM IST
At a time of downward interest rate trajectory, private sector lender ICICI Bank has raised the retail deposit rates (less than Rs 3 crore) for senior citizens to 7.2 per cent from 7.1 per cent, for the tenure of 2 years 1 day to less than 5 years. The new rate comes into effect from Thursday (20 November 2025).
ICICI Bank’s peak deposit rate for senior citizens is higher than large banks like State Bank of India and HDFC Bank. SBI’s peak rate for senior citizens is 7.05 per cent while HDFC Bank's is 6.95 per cent.
The move comes on the back of sluggish growth in deposits while credit growth is showing signs of revival. According to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, bank deposits were growing at 9.7 per cent year-on-year till October 31, while loan growth was 11.3 per cent.
The decision to increase deposit rates by the second-largest private sector lender comes at a time when the interest rate trajectory is downward, as the Reserve Bank of India has cut the policy repo rate by 100 basis points since February this year. With headline retail inflation — the main yardstick of RBI for policymaking — at historic lows, a section of the market expects another reduction in the repo rate in the next monetary policy review scheduled for December 3–5. However, robust GDP growth for the July–September quarter — data for which will be released by the end of the month — could act as a deterrent for further rate reduction.
