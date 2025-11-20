Godrej Properties eyes ₹3,500 cr from new 30-acre Bengaluru township

Realty firm Godrej Properties has acquired a 30-acre land in South Bengaluru to develop a township with an estimated revenue of around ₹3,500 crore.

In October, the company had bought a 26-acre land parcel at Sarjapur, Bengaluru to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of ₹1,100 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company informed that it has acquired an additional 3.8-acre land parcel, thereby unlocking ₹2,400 crore of additional revenue and 2 million sq ft of additional development potential.

With this acquisition, Godrej Properties Ltd plans a large-scale, premium residential community.

The overall gross development value of this 30-acre township will be ₹3,500 crore. The total development potential is 3 million sq ft area.