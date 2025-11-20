Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties eyes ₹3,500 cr from new 30-acre Bengaluru township

Godrej Properties eyes ₹3,500 cr from new 30-acre Bengaluru township

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. Image: X@GodrejProp
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 9:47 AM IST
Realty firm Godrej Properties has acquired a 30-acre land in South Bengaluru to develop a township with an estimated revenue of around ₹3,500 crore.

In October, the company had bought a 26-acre land parcel at Sarjapur, Bengaluru to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of ₹1,100 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company informed that it has acquired an additional 3.8-acre land parcel, thereby unlocking ₹2,400 crore of additional revenue and 2 million sq ft of additional development potential.

With this acquisition, Godrej Properties Ltd plans a large-scale, premium residential community.

The overall gross development value of this 30-acre township will be ₹3,500 crore. The total development potential is 3 million sq ft area.

"The enhanced potential is largely due to higher FSI permissibility across the entire land parcel, allowing the combined 30 acres holding to be master planned as an integrated group housing development township," Godrej Properties said.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, this expansion gives the company the opportunity to create a landmark community that reflects its vision for sustainable, integrated living.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

