Adani Enterprises completes ₹231 cr acquisition of Trade Castle Tech Park

AdaniConneX (ACX), a joint venture of Adani Enterprises Ltd and data centre operator EdgeConneX, had executed a share purchase agreement on November 21, 2025 with TCTPPL

Adani Group
Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship firm of business tycoon Gautam Adani's group, on Tuesday said it has completed a Rs 231.34 crore acquisition of Trade Castle Tech Park (TCTPPL), an infrastructure developer which owns sizeable land parcels.

AdaniConneX (ACX), a joint venture of Adani Enterprises Ltd and data centre operator EdgeConneX, had executed a share purchase agreement on November 21, 2025 with TCTPPL and Shree Naman Developers and Jayesh Shah (existing shareholders of TCTPPL) to acquire 100 per cent stake in TCTPPL.

The acquisition was to set up infrastructure facilities, it had said without elaborating.

"AdaniConneX Pvt Ltd has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake of Trade Castle Tech Park Pvt Ltd and thereby TCTPPL has become a step-down joint venture of the company," AEL said in a stock exchange filing.

The purchase consideration for the acquisition is Rs 231.34 crore, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) had said on November 21.

"TCTPPL is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai on October 16, 2023 with an object for carrying out infrastructure development activities. While TCTPPL is yet to commence commercial activities, it owns a sizable land parcel and has secured key licences to commence infrastructure activities, which would give a head start to ACX," it had said.

AdaniConneX is a 50:50 joint venture of Adani Group and EdgeConneX, established to develop a 1 GW national data centre platform over the next decade. The company operates data centres across Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Pune and Hyderabad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Adani EnterprisesAdani Groupacquisition

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

