Adani Enterprises completes ₹231 cr acquisition of Trade Castle Tech Park

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship firm of business tycoon Gautam Adani's group, on Tuesday said it has completed a Rs 231.34 crore acquisition of Trade Castle Tech Park (TCTPPL), an infrastructure developer which owns sizeable land parcels.

AdaniConneX (ACX), a joint venture of Adani Enterprises Ltd and data centre operator EdgeConneX, had executed a share purchase agreement on November 21, 2025 with TCTPPL and Shree Naman Developers and Jayesh Shah (existing shareholders of TCTPPL) to acquire 100 per cent stake in TCTPPL.

The acquisition was to set up infrastructure facilities, it had said without elaborating.

"AdaniConneX Pvt Ltd has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake of Trade Castle Tech Park Pvt Ltd and thereby TCTPPL has become a step-down joint venture of the company," AEL said in a stock exchange filing.