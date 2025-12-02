Metropolis launches GLP-1 monitoring test packages, targets obesity market

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

With an eye on the growing patient load preparing for or undergoing glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) agonist treatment for obesity, Mumbai-based diagnostic firm Metropolis Healthcare on Tuesday launched three specialised metabolic health packages to tap the market.

Why are diagnostic firms targeting the anti-obesity market now?

The move comes as diagnostic companies try to tap the anti-obesity market, which stood at Rs 947 crore in terms of moving annual turnover (MAT, or the last 12-month revenue) in October 2025.

What did Thyrocare announce and how does it compare?

Thyrocare, for example, introduced its new GLP-1 Health Check last week, which includes a suite of packages offering up to 81 tests designed for individuals before, during and after GLP-1 therapy.

How much do the new GLP-1 panels cost and what do they monitor? Priced from Rs 2,799 and available nationwide, the panels will monitor vital parameters spanning metabolic health, organ function and nutritional markers. The Metropolis test packages will be priced between Rs 5,500 and Rs 9,500 under its TruHealth portfolio. Which Metropolis packages are for pre-therapy and on-therapy stages? The packages will include TruHealth GLP-1 Ready for patients before initiating GLP-1-based or any advanced weight-management or diabetes intervention, and TruHealth GLP-1 Monitor for people already on GLP-1 therapy. What did Metropolis’s managing director say about the need for diagnostics?

Commenting on the reasons behind firms tapping the GLP-1 market, Surendran Chemmenkotil, managing director at Metropolis Healthcare, said as GLP-1 therapies gain traction across India, it is increasingly evident that they must be supported by a reliable diagnostic framework. “Many individuals start or continue treatment without clear insight into their metabolic status or how their body is responding. These specialised GLP-1 packages address that gap by offering dependable, stage-appropriate assessments that enhance clinical decision-making,” he added. Why are GLP-1 agonists such as semaglutide gaining traction in India? GLP-1 agonists like semaglutide have been gaining popularity for both obesity management and type 2 diabetes among the Indian population, with the anti-obesity segment

What forms of semaglutide are available in India and who makes them? Currently, semaglutide is available in two forms in India: oral (Rybelsus) and injectable (Wegovy). Both the medications are manufactured by Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk. What do Pharmarack data show about semaglutide sales in October 2025? According to data from market research firm Pharmarack, semaglutide-based drugs had a MAT of Rs 427 crore in October 2025. Of this, Rybelsus has raked in revenue (in MAT terms) worth Rs 389 crore, whereas Wegovy saw a turnover of Rs 37 crore. When did Rybelsus and Wegovy launch in India?