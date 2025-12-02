Fireside Ventures raises $253 mn for new fund to back consumer brands

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India's Fireside Ventures has raised 22.65 billion rupees (around $253 million) for its fourth fund, the consumer-focused venture capital firm said on Tuesday, bolstering its plans to back the country's rapidly expanding new-age consumer brands.

The fund drew investment from a mix of global and domestic investors, including U.S. university endowments, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Investment Corporation of Dubai and Fidelity International among others.

Launched in 2017, Fireside Ventures manages assets worth $650 million across the four funds and backs more than 60 consumer brands, including Honasa Consumer, the parent of skincare label Mamaearth, wearables maker boAt and mattress company The Sleep Company.