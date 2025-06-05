Sudarshan Venu to take over as TVS Motor Chairman and MD in August 2025

It is son-rise time at TVS Motor Company, as it shines in the electric vehicle space for the first time through iQube. On Thursday, the company announced that its board of directors had unanimously named Sudarshan Venu as the incoming Chairman of the company.

The move is in recognition of his exemplary contributions to the company’s sustained growth and strategic development during his tenure as Director, it said. He will take charge as the Chairman and Managing Director from 25 August 2025.

This follows a succession plan drawn up by the Venu Srinivasan family of the TVS Group recently. In March 2024, Venu Srinivasan had announced that his family members—wife Mallika Srinivasan, son Sudarshan Venu, and daughter Lakshmi—had executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to avoid competition among themselves.

As part of this, Sudarshan will continue to lead TVS Holdings and its subsidiary companies—TVS Motor, TVS Credit Services, Home Credit India, and TVS Emerald. Lakshmi will succeed Mallika Srinivasan in TAFE and lead Sundaram Clayton Ltd. TVS Motor’s current Chairman, Ralf Speth, has informed the board that he will not be seeking reappointment as a company Director at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). Consequently, he will step down as Chairman of the company at the close of the AGM on 22 August 2025. The board will also be appointing Ralf Speth as Chief Mentor of the company for a period of three years, effective 23 August 2025, ensuring continued benefit from his extensive knowledge, experience, and expertise.

“I express my sincere gratitude to Ralf for his exceptional leadership as Chairman over the last three years. His contributions have been invaluable in guiding our strategic expansion into global markets and fostering innovation that has significantly strengthened our industry standing. We are grateful for his continued support as Chief Mentor for TVS Motor and in welcoming Sudarshan into his new role,” said Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company. “I am confident that Sudarshan, who in his capacity as Managing Director has demonstrated tremendous growth for the business, will take the company to even greater heights,” he added.