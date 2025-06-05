Home / Companies / News / Serentica Renewables gets $100 mn debt funding from Rabobank, Socit Gnrale

Serentica Renewables gets $100 mn debt funding from Rabobank, Socit Gnrale

Serentica Renewables, a top C&I-focused green energy firm in India, has achieved financial close on its second External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) funding round, securing international backing

Akshay Hiranandani , CEO, Serentica Renewables
It's a crucial step in our mission to provide reliable, clean energy solutions that empower industrial giants like BALCO to decarbonise: Akshay Hiranandani, CEO of Serentica Renewables
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Serentica Renewables on Thursday said it has secured $100 million in debt financing from global financial institutions Rabobank and Socit Gnrale to support the development of a 300 MW solar power project in Rajasthan.

Serentica Renewables, a leading Commercial & Industrial (C&I) focused renewable energy company in India, has announced the financial close of its second External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) financing, according to a company statement.

This strategic project has been designed to supply green energy to Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO), one of India's leading aluminum producers and a subsidiary of the Vedanta Group, marking another significant step in decarbonising India's industrial sector, it stated.

Akshay Hiranandani, CEO of Serentica Renewables, said, "It's a crucial step in our mission to provide reliable, clean energy solutions that empower industrial giants like BALCO to decarbonise, driving a greener and more sustainable future for the nation.

"We are proud to partner again with Serentica and bring our structuring expertise to a project that will deliver strong, long-term, sustainable impact," said Amardeep Parmar, Head of Project Finance Asia, Rabobank.

The company has achieved a significant milestone by reaching 1,000 MW of renewable energy capacity, with ongoing projects across multiple states, leveraging a mix of solar, wind, energy storage, and advanced balancing solutions.

Backed by a $650 million investment from KKR, Serentica aims to supply over 50 billion units of clean energy annually, enabling the displacement of 47 million tons of CO2 emissions.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Group firms' tax contributions rise 29% to Rs 74,945 cr in FY25

Vedanta exploring using biodiesel in CV fleet in Odisha's Jharsuguda plant

Dr Reddy's, Alvotech join hands to develop biosimilar for cancer treatment

Amul partners with COVAP to launch milk in Spain, eyes expansion in Europe

Adani Group sees 29 pc rise in tax payments to Rs 75k cr in FY25

Topics :Renewables marketsrenewable powerrenewable energyRabobank International

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story