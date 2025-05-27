Sumadhura launches Workship, targets 10,000 flex seats in 3 years

Bengaluru-based real estate major Sumadhura Group has forayed into the managed office space business with Workship, under which it aims to lease over a million square feet and more than 10,000 seats over the next three years. The foray underscores the rising demand for flexible workspaces across sectors and the revenue opportunity it provides for real estate majors.

Located within Sumadhura Group's commercial space Capitol Towers in Whitefield, Bengaluru, Workship spans over 1.22 lakh square feet of space and has added 1,500 seats in its first phase. The group aims to add 1,500 seats more by August 2025 as part of the expansion.

Madhusudhan G, Chairman and Managing Director, Sumadhura Group, said, ‘India is witnessing a significant shift in how workspaces are perceived and utilised, with a growing demand for high-quality, flexible, and premium managed office spaces. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are leading this transformation, and we are thrilled with the overwhelming response to Workship in this market.’

The group has witnessed growing demand across sectors, including IT and ITeS, GCCs, pharma, agri-tech, and BFSI, for flexible workspaces.

‘The strong interest from sectors such as IT/ITeS, agri-tech, and pharma reaffirms our belief that premium managed spaces—backed by real estate credibility and end-to-end operational control—represent the future of work in India. Looking ahead, we plan to expand Workship in Hyderabad by 2027, recognising its growing prominence as a key GCC hub and a high-potential premium office space market,’ Madhusudhan G added.

The company highlighted that Workship is a state-of-the-art workspace designed with hand-painted art and premium amenities. It features an arrival lounge, collaborative zones, private offices, a podcast studio, and dedicated wellness areas. Occupiers enjoy 24/7 access and can seamlessly manage daily operations through a dedicated mobile app, creating a modern and efficient work environment.

Workship will be competing against Simpliwork, Indiqube, Urban Vault, among others, in India’s tech hub. Sumadhura aims to redefine the managed office space experience by combining its core strength in real estate development with a hospitality-led approach to workspace management.