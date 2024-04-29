Home / Companies / News / Sun Pharma gets Rs 1.11 cr tax demand over disallowed input tax credit

Sun Pharma gets Rs 1.11 cr tax demand over disallowed input tax credit

The company has received an order from the Joint Commissioner, CGST and Central Excise, passed under the GST Act.

"There is no material impact on financial, operation or other activities of the company," the filing said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 9:38 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Monday said it has received a tax demand of over Rs 1.11 crore from authorities over disallowed input tax credit.

The company has received an order from the Joint Commissioner, CGST and Central Excise, passed under the GST Act, raising a demand of Rs 1,11,60,156, imposing a penalty of Rs 11,16,016 and interest as applicable, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The reason for the order is disallowed input tax credit on account of inadmissible transitional credit, it added.

"There is no material impact on financial, operation or other activities of the company," the filing said.
 

Topics :Sun Pharmatax notice issuecgst

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

