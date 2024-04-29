Home / Companies / News / 'Reliance buys its first Canadian crude from Trans Mountain pipeline'

'Reliance buys its first Canadian crude from Trans Mountain pipeline'

Reliance joins a growing group of Asian refiners in buying Canadian crude to be exported from the new pipeline which is scheduled to start transporting oil in May

Mukesh Ambani | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 9:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Industries has bought 2 million barrels of Canadian crude from Shell for July delivery, marking the Indian refiner's first oil purchase from Canada's new Trans Mountain pipeline, trade sources said.

Reliance joins a growing group of Asian refiners in buying Canadian crude to be exported from the new pipeline which is scheduled to start transporting oil in May. The Canadian government-owned pipeline expansion will nearly triple the flow of crude from Alberta to Canada's Pacific Coast and open up access to Asia and the U.S. West Coast.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Shell will perform ship-to-ship transfers to move about four 500,000-barrel cargoes of Access Western Blend (AWB) onto a Very Large Crude Carrier and ship the oil to the Sikka port, the sources said, where Reliance operates the world's biggest refining complex.

One of the sources said the deal was done at $6 a barrel discount to September ICE Brent on delivered basis.

AWB is a type of heavy and highly acidic diluted bitumen produced by Canadian Natural Resources and MEG Energy.

Sellers of Canadian oil are exploring ways to increase exports to Asia where demand is growing and as Asian refiners typically pay higher premiums.

Chinese firms Sinochem, Unipec, the trading arm of Asia's largest refiner Sinopec, and PetroChina have already bought several cargoes of AWB and Cold Lake crude from the pipeline to be delivered to China in June, trade sources said.

Reliance did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comments.

Also Read

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link not open to motorists, autos: Check traffic rules

International Mountain Day 2023: History, theme, importance, quotes

PM Modi to inaugurate India's longest sea bridge today; details here

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Reliance jumps 4% as Goldman Sachs sees up to 56% upside in stock by FY26

Global alternative firm Investcorp acquires NSEIT for Rs 1,000 crore

Uttarakhand suspends licences of 14 products of Ramdev's pharma firms

KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,036 crore in India, abroad

McDonald's set for weak sales growth amid muted fast-food traffic in US

Women working in cos leading in gender equality more productive: Survey

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reliance IndustriesCrude OilCanadaPetroleum sector

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story