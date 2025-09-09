Home / Companies / News / Sun Pharma's Halol plant gets OAI classification from US FDA inspection

Sun Pharma's Halol plant gets OAI classification from US FDA inspection

US FDA has classified Sun Pharma's Halol facility in Gujarat as OAI, keeping it under import alert, signalling possible enforcement action unless corrective steps are taken

Sun Pharma
(Photo: Reuters)
Anjali Singh Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified its Halol manufacturing facility in Gujarat as “Official Action Indicated” (OAI) following an inspection conducted between 2 and 13 June 2025.
 
In a stock exchange filing, the company said the OAI status means the facility is not fully compliant with certain current good manufacturing practices (CGMP).
 
The Halol plant, which has long been under regulatory scrutiny, is already under import alert, leading to refusal of shipments from the site into the US, except for certain exempted products in cases of drug shortages.
 
Sun Pharma said it remains committed to working closely with the FDA and ensuring compliance at all its facilities. “The company is focused on maintaining CGMP standards to provide high-quality medicines to patients globally,” it noted.
 
The Halol facility is a key site for Sun Pharma, India’s largest drugmaker, and has faced repeated FDA observations in the past. The OAI classification indicates that regulatory or enforcement action may be forthcoming unless corrective measures are implemented to the agency’s satisfaction.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea moves Supreme Court against DoT's fresh AGR dues calculation

Godrej Interio to open large-format stores, targets ₹10k cr revenue by FY29

PSBs must blend innovation with trust to stay relevant: SBI Chairman

Amazon Pay India CEO bats for balanced MDR to support stakeholders

Glenmark gains 3% on $700 mn upfront payment from AbbVie licensing deal

Topics :Sun PharmaUS FDAPharma sector

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story