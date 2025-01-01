Sun Pharma sells entire stake in Japanese arm to Zaza Industrial Holdings

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has announced the 100 per cent sale of its step-down subsidiary, Sun Pharma Japan Technical Operations, to Zaza Industrial Holdings K.K., Japan.

The decision marks a strategic move by the company, which operates one of the largest pharmaceutical businesses globally.

According to a regulatory filing with BSE, the agreement was signed on December 31, 2024, with transaction expected to be completed by January 31, 2025.

The turnover of Sun Pharma Japan Technical Operations Limited contributed less than 0.5 per cent to Sun Pharma’s consolidated turnover in the financial year 2023-24. The subsidiary has been sold for a nominal consideration of JPY 1 (Japanese Yen One only).

The subsidiary operates a manufacturing plant in Saitama, Japan, which produces products for Sun Pharma Japan. The plant will continue to supply products to Sun Pharma under a contract valid till May 2026.

The buyer, Zaza Industrial Holdings K.K., is a Japan-based company with no affiliation to Sun Pharma’s promoter group.

Sun Pharma, one of India’s largest pharmaceutical companies, has been taking measures to streamline its operations and focus on core markets. The move to divest the subsidiary aligns with the company’s broader strategy to optimise its global operations.