CIL arms BCCL, SECL report decline in coal production in Apr-Dec period

While coal production of BCCL dropped by 2.6 per cent, in case of SECL the fossil fuel output declined by 9.4 per cent, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a regulatory filing

Coal India's production in the April-December period was 543.4 million tonnes (MT), against 531.9 MT in the year-ago period. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 5:02 PM IST
State-owned CIL's subsidiaries Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) registered a decline in coal production in the April-December period of the current financial year.

While coal production of BCCL dropped by 2.6 per cent, in case of SECL the fossil fuel output declined by 9.4 per cent, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a regulatory filing.

However, other subsidiaries of Coal India Ltd like Northern Coalfields Ltd, Eastern Coalfield Ltd (ECL), Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) and Western Coalfields Ltd registered a growth in coal production in April-December period of the ongoing fiscal, the filing said.

Coal India's production in the April-December period was 543.4 million tonnes (MT), against 531.9 MT in the year-ago period.

In December coal production by the maharatna firm was at 72.4 MT, as against 71.9 MT of coal produced in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. The company has set a target to produce 838 MT of coal in 2024-25.

The PSU produced 773.6 million tonnes of coal in 2023-24, but fell short of its production target of 780 MT for the fiscal.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

