Home / Companies / News / SC rejects Reliance plea over ₹30 lakh fine for not disclosing Jio-FB deal

SC rejects Reliance plea over ₹30 lakh fine for not disclosing Jio-FB deal

In June 2022, Sebi imposed a penalty of ₹30 lakh on Reliance Industries for not making a prompt clarification to stock exchanges regarding the Jio-Facebook deal

reliance, reliance industries
The company and officials were charged with violating the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations. | Image: Bloomberg
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed Reliance Industries' appeal against the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) order that upheld ₹30 lakh penalty for not disclosing the Reliance Jio deal with Facebook, according to a report by Bar and Bench.
 
In June 2022, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) imposed a penalty of ₹30 lakh on Reliance and the company's two compliance officers -- Savithri Parekh and K Sethuraman -- for not making a prompt clarification to stock exchanges regarding the Jio-Facebook deal.
 
The company and officials were charged with violating the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations.

What did the court say?

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted that the issue dealt with by Sebi and SAT is substantially a question of fact, giving rise to no substantial question of law to be considered by the court.

What is the case about?

Sebi had said that the ₹43,574-crore deal was almost finalised in March 2020. The companies signed binding transaction documents in April 2020, and Reliance formally announced the investment a couple of days later.
 
However, Reuters, Financial Times, and several other media outlets had already reported that Facebook was close to acquiring a 10 per cent stake in Jio in March. The news had caused Reliance’s shares to rise sharply.
 
According to Sebi, the fine was to be paid within 45 days. However, Reliance moved SAT to appeal against the fines. In May this year, SAT dismissed Reliance's plea. The tribunal said that by late February 2020, the deal details were already clear and serious enough to affect the company's share price.
 
The way the market reacted showed that this information was important. It also said that news leaks do not count as 'public information' unless the company itself confirms them. So, once the leak happened, Reliance should have issued a proper clarification. Because it did not, the tribunal agreed with the penalty.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DeepSeek unveils 2 new models, claims performance on par with GPT-5, Gemini

Wipro acquires HARMAN's digital transformation solutions unit for $375 mn

Reliance completes merger of Star Television Productions with Jiostar

Amazon's qcom blitz: 2 new dark stores a day, 300 by year-end across 3 cities

Premium

Finfactor raises $15 million in Series A, led by WestBridge Capital

Topics :SEBIRILReliance JioFacebookSATMarketsBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story