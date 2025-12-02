SC rejects Reliance plea over ₹30 lakh fine for not disclosing Jio-FB deal

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed Reliance Industries' appeal against the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) order that upheld ₹30 lakh penalty for not disclosing the Reliance Jio deal with Facebook, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

In June 2022, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) imposed a penalty of ₹30 lakh on Reliance and the company's two compliance officers -- Savithri Parekh and K Sethuraman -- for not making a prompt clarification to stock exchanges regarding the Jio-Facebook deal.

The company and officials were charged with violating the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations.

What did the court say? A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted that the issue dealt with by Sebi and SAT is substantially a question of fact, giving rise to no substantial question of law to be considered by the court. What is the case about? Sebi had said that the ₹43,574-crore deal was almost finalised in March 2020. The companies signed binding transaction documents in April 2020, and Reliance formally announced the investment a couple of days later. However, Reuters, Financial Times, and several other media outlets had already reported that Facebook was close to acquiring a 10 per cent stake in Jio in March. The news had caused Reliance’s shares to rise sharply.