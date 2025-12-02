DeepSeek unveils 2 new models, claims performance on par with GPT-5, Gemini

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

China's artificial intelligence (AI) startup DeepSeek on Monday launched two new models, DeepSeek-V3.2 and DeepSeek-V3.2 Speciale, designed to combine high efficiency with advanced reasoning and tool-use capabilities.

The latest launch comes as the Hangzhou-based company didn't deliver any powerful models recently while its rivals, Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT, gained a lot of traction with their latest models -- GPT-5 and Gemini 3.0-Pro. Meanwhile, in China, AI firms Qwen and Kimi dominated the race.

Enhanced reasoning capabilities

In an X post on Monday, DeepSeek said, "Launching DeepSeek-V3.2 & DeepSeek-V3.2-Speciale — Reasoning-first models built for agents!"

DeepSeek-V3.2 is built on the same usage pattern as that of the company's experimental model V3.2-Exp, which was launched a few weeks ago. DeepSeek-V3.2 Speciale is aimed at further pushing the boundaries of reasoning capabilities.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold with 10-inch dual-folding display unveiled: Specs According to the company, DeepSeek-V3.2 is their first model that builds reasoning directly into tool-use and works in both thinking and non-thinking modes. The model can also generate large-scale agent training data, spanning more than 1,800 environments and over 85,000 complex instructions. New models rival GPT-5, Gemini 3.0-Pro The models use DeepSeek Sparse Attention (DSA), a faster attention mechanism that reduces computing costs while maintaining strong performance, especially for long inputs. The company further said that its V3.2 model, with its balanced inference, matches GPT-5 performance. Meanwhile, V3.2-Speciale, with its maxed-out reasoning capabilities, rivals Gemini-3.0-Pro. This version achieved gold-medal level performance in the 2025 International Mathematical Olympiad and International Olympiad in Informatics.