Coal India announces ₹1.03 lakh festivals reward for non-executive staff

The PLR will benefit around 210,000 non-executive cadre employees of CIL, its subsidiaries and around 38,000 non-executive cadre employees of SCCL

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:59 AM IST
Ahead of the festival season, coal PSUs like state-owned CIL on Friday announced a reward of Rs 1.03 lakh for its non-executive workers, a move that will have a financial implication of Rs 2,153.82 crore.

A performance-linked reward (PLR) is a payment or benefit given to an individual for achieving specific, measurable goals.

The PLR aims to recognise the contribution and hard work of non-executive workers across all Coal India Ltd (CIL) subsidiaries and state-owned coal mining firm Singareni Collieries Co Ltd (SCCL) and ensure they are fairly rewarded for their efforts.

The payment of PLR provides a timely boost to workers and their families during the festive season.

The PLR will benefit around 210,000 non-executive cadre employees of CIL, its subsidiaries and around 38,000 non-executive cadre employees of SCCL.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

"The incentive was announced after the 6th meeting of the standardisation committee of Joint Bipartite Committee for the coal industry," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The amount will be credited on a pro-rata basis, depending on attendance.

"The PLR will have a total financial implication of Rs 2,153.82 crore for CIL and Rs 380 crore for SCCL," the statement said.

The PLR underlines the commitment of CIL and the Ministry of Coal to worker welfare, motivation, and recognition of contractor contributions.

"By providing the PLR, CIL aims to boost productivity, morale, and job satisfaction among non-executive workers, who play a vital role in the company's mining operations and thus significantly contribute in shaping an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the statement said.

Topics :CILCoal India LtdCoal IndiaCoal India Limitedfestivals

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

