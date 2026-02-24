Suzlon appoints Ajay Kapur as Group CEO, forms new executive council

Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon on Tuesday appointed Ajay Kapur as the Group CEO.

The company also elevated J P Chalasani to the newly formed Group Executive Council.

Aligned with Suzlon 2.0 vision, Suzlon forms a Group Executive Council (GEC) to steer strategic direction and appoints Ajay Kapur as Group CEO to drive scale and business transformation across the group, the company said in a statement.

An executive management council led by the Group CEO has also been formed to lead impactful transformation and sustainable growth of the group's businesses.

This transition reflects the group's focus on structured succession and long-term value creation, while ensuring continuity in leadership and strategic direction.