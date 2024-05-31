Home / Companies / News / Suzlon Group gets 82 megawatt wind energy project from Oyster Green

Pune-based Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with 20.7 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries

Wind Energy (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 3:12 PM IST
Suzlon Group on Friday said it has secured a wind energy project of about 82 megawatt (MW) from Oyster Green Hybrid One Pvt Ltd.

It will install 26 wind turbine generators (WTGs), each having a rated capacity of 3.15 MW at Oyster Green's site at Agar in Madhya Pradesh, the company said in a statement.

"Suzlon secures a new order of 81.9 MW for the 3 MW series from Oyster Green Hybrid One Private Limited," it said.

As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines and execute the project, including erection and commissioning. The company will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post commissioning.

"The electricity generated from this project will target the C&I customer segment, creating a deeper penetration of renewable energy in India. We are committed to powering the industry with sustainable green energy to power their progress while meeting their net-zero ambitions," Vivek Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, India Business, Suzlon Group, said.

First Published: May 31 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

