Suzlon Group Q1 results: Profit after tax nearly three-fold up at Rs 302 cr

Suzlon Group on Monday said its profit after tax (PAT) went up almost three-fold to Rs 302 crore in the June quarter, on the back of higher revenues.



It had clocked a PAT of Rs 101 in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.



ALSO READ: Suzlon Energy Q4 results: Net profit declines 21% to Rs 254 crore The company's revenues also rose to Rs 2,016 crore from Rs 1,348 crore in the year-ago quarter.

"Our largest-ever order book of 3.8 GW gives us great visibility for the future," Suzlon Group Vice Chairman Girish Tanti said.