US-based Viiva brings smart electromagnetic invigorator to India

US-based wellness solution provider Viiva has launched its Viiva Discovery Station (VDS) in India, introducing terahertz technology to the market. Terahertz technology is widely used for detecting defects in tablet coatings, product inspection in various industries, material characterization in physics, identifying concealed weapons at airports, and detecting cancer and dental caries.

The Viiva Experience Centres are designed to offer customers a comprehensive range of services. Viiva's products, including the V-Power and the Smart Electromagnetic Invigorator (SEI), are aimed at enhancing health and wellness. These products will be available for Rs 2,700 and 1 lakh, respectively.

Viiva plans to expand its national footprint by establishing 800-850 franchises in locations such as malls, airports, and hotels. This technology is accessible to all age groups across various demographics.

“Terahertz technology is poised to dominate the market within the next two to four years. With its high penetration capabilities and safety, it promises to revolutionise physical detection,” said William Lung, vice chairman, Viiva India.

Viiva, founded in 2019, caters to innovation, merging cutting-edge technology and extensive clinical expertise.