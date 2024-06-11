Business Standard
Suzlon secures 103.95 MW wind project from AMPIN Energy Transition

The project is part of the hybrid project under various bids from SECI and C&I (Commercial & Industrial) customers

suzlon

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group on Tuesday said it has secured a 103.95 MW wind project from AMPIN Energy Transition. (File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group on Tuesday said it has secured a 103.95 MW wind project from AMPIN Energy Transition.
As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply wind turbines and execute the project, including erection and commissioning, at Fatehgarh district of Rajasthan, a company statement said.
Suzlon will install 33 wind turbine generators with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each. It will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.
The project is part of the hybrid project under various bids from SECI and C&I (Commercial & Industrial) customers.
A project of this size can provide electricity to 85,000 households and curb 3.38 lakh tonne of CO2 emissions per year.
Vivek Srivastava, CEO, India Business, Suzlon Group, said: "Suzlon and AMPIN Energy Transition are committed to the expansion of renewable energy in India. Going forward, we will see the industry add on increasing volumes of hybrid renewable energy projects, which will be the cornerstone of effective energy transition.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

