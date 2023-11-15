Home / Companies / News / Suzlon's S1443 MW series of wind turbines get RLMM listing by MNRE

Suzlon's S1443 MW series of wind turbines get RLMM listing by MNRE

Suzlon has already installed the first prototype of this series at a hub height of 160m with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower at the Gondal site in Gujarat

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 9:17 PM IST
Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon Group on Wednesday announced the listing of its S144 3 MW series of wind turbines in the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy's 'Revised List of Models & Manufacturers' (RLMM).

"This is an important milestone required for successful commercialisation of the product," the company said in a statement.

The company announced the RLMM listing of its S144 3 MW series of wind turbines, which are extendable to 3.15 MW, it added.

Suzlon has already installed the first prototype of this series at a hub height of 160m with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower at the Gondal site in Gujarat.

Currently, the product is in the process of serial manufacturing and commercialisation, it added.

Suzlon Group Chief Executive Officer JP Chalasani said, "This listing comes at the right time after our S144 product received an enthusiastic response from the market, evident from the strong order inflow".

Considering India's varied wind regimes and terrains, the S144 turbine is designed to make it customisable for the site-specific requirements for higher PLFs (Plant Load Factor), he stated.

The S144 3 MW series is a true testament to 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' with 90 per cent domestic content, he pointed out.

Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world, with 20.3 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.

Topics :Suzlon Groupwind energy sectorrenewable energy

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

