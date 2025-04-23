Suzlon wins 378 MW wind project from NTPC Green, total orders at 1,544 MW

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon on Wednesday said it has secured a 378 MW wind energy project from NTPC Green Energy, taking its total awarded capacity from the latter to 1,544 MW.

This order strengthens Suzlon's market leadership and its commitment to sustainable, large scale growth, a company statement said.

Furthering its strategic focus on building long term, high impact partnerships, Suzlon has just consolidated its largest partnership with NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) to 1,544 MW, with a recent award of a 378 MW wind energy project, it stated.

As part of this contract, Suzlon will supply 120 S144 Wind Turbine Generators (WTG) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW, and also undertake foundation, erection, and commissioning for the project and will provide maintenance and services.

Suzlon Group Vice Chairman Girish Tanti said,"We are honoured to be a strategic partner in NTPC's ambitious vision to accelerate India's clean energy transition. As NGEL aims to expand its renewable energy portfolio to 60 GW by 2032, this partnership lays a crucial foundation for showcasing the key role of wind in powering India's largest PSU's renewable journey by providing high quality, affordable power. From our first project in Gujarat to expanding into Karnataka, our shared commitment to advancing India's leadership in the global clean energy movement continues.