Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 12:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Suzlon Energy bags 100.8 MW wind project, shares gain over 2%; details

Suzlon Energy bags 100.8 MW wind project, shares gain over 2%; details

Suzlon Energy has secured a 100.8 MW EPC wind power order from Sunsure Energy, marking their maiden foray into wind energy

Suzlon to rejig Rs 1,200-cr overseas debt

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Suzlon Energy share price today: Shares of renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Energy gained 2.46 per cent to hit the day’s high of ₹55.68 on the BSE during intra-day trade on Thursday, April 17, 2025. The uptick in Suzlon’s share price followed the news that the company has secured a 100.8 MW EPC wind power order from Sunsure Energy, marking their maiden foray into wind energy. The project is set to be executed in Maharashtra’s Jath region.
 
"Under this agreement, Suzlon will supply 48 state‐of‐the‐art S120 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each rated at a 2.1 MW capacity. It will supply the wind turbines, oversee equipment installation, and execute the project, including erection and commissioning, while providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services post‐commissioning," Suzlon Energy said in a release.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES HERE
 
 
JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, "Adopting wind energy by large corporations is imperative for achieving India's 500 GW non‐fossil fuel target by 2030. Increasingly, Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are recognising wind's potential to make power more accessible, affordable, and high‐quality. This transition not only supports our energy goals but also drives sustainable economic growth and innovation across the industry."
 
Suzlon Energy, part of the Suzlon Group, is a renewable energy solution provider based in Pune, India. The company has installed approximately 20.9 GW of wind energy capacity across 17 countries. Suzlon's operations include research and development centers in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and India, as well as manufacturing facilities in India. The company produces 2.x MW and 3.x MW series of wind turbines.
 
As of April 17, 2025, Suzlon Energy enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹75,189.29 crore on the BSE. Suzlon Energy shares have a 52-week range of ₹86.04–₹37.95 on the BSE.

Also Read

Vijay Shekhar Sharma. PayTM

Paytm falls 2% after Vijay Shekhar Sharma surrenders 21 million ESOPs

pharma medicine drugs

Venus Remedies shares climb 14% after US FDA grants QIDP status to VRP-034

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Nifty Bank at 4-mth high; HDFC, ICICI Bank scale new peaks ahead of Q4 nos

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

360 One Wam rises 5% as board to consider issuance of shares or warrants

Infosys

Infosys slips 2% ahead of Q4 results; analysts expect muted guidance

 
Suzlon Energy's share price has declined nearly 15 per cent year-to-date.
 
At around 12:19 PM on Thursday, Suzlon Energy shares were quoted trading at ₹55.09 per share, up marginally 1.38 per cent from their previous close of ₹54.34 on the BSE. Nearly 36.36 million shares of Suzlon Energy, worth around ₹199 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
 
At the same time, the benchmarks, BSE Sensex was trading at 77,773, up 729 points or 0.55 per cent, and the NSE Nifty50 was up 211 points or 0.90 per cent at 23,649.
 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 1000 pts, tops 78,000; Nifty above 23,700; financials, oil gain

Jerome Powell

US stocks tumble as Jerome Powell flags risks from Trump's tariff policies

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp shares fall 3% after temporary production halt at four plants

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Tanla Platforms share price jumps 5% on partnering with 2 overseas telcos

gsk pharma

Trend turns favourable for GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, key levels to track

Topics : Buzzing stocks Suzlon Energy Share price Markets Sensex Nifty share market Stock movemnet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon