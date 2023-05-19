Home / Companies / News / Suzuki Motorcycle expands retail footprint in TN, launches 4th facility

Suzuki Motorcycle expands retail footprint in TN, launches 4th facility

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd has expanded its retail footprint in Tamil Nadu with the inauguration of fourth premium dealership facility in Coimbatore

Press Trust of India Chennai
Suzuki Motorcycle expands retail footprint in TN, launches 4th facility

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd has expanded its retail footprint in Tamil Nadu with the inauguration of fourth premium dealership facility in Coimbatore, the company said on Friday.

The new outlet - Adharvaa Suzuki - is located on Avinashi Road, Peelamedu, Coimbatore.

Suzuki Motorcycle India currently has 518 premium dealerships across the country.

"In our continued effort to make Suzuki two-wheelers increasingly accessible to the consumers, we are elated to inaugurate a new premium dealership in Coimbatore," said company MD Kenichi Umeda.

"Our commitment remains strong to the Indian market. Looking at the growing demand of Suzuki two-wheelers in Coimbatore, we have decided to open a new dealership to provide the best possible service and an unparalleled buying experience," he said.

Suzuki Motorcycle India currently has three dealerships one each in Sathy Road, Mettupalayam Road and Trichy Road in Coimbatore, the release said.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Tamil Nadu govt launches drive for solid waste management awareness

Stalin honours elephant caretakers Belli, Bomman, presents them Rs 200,000

Agri lands won't be acquired for industrial parks: TN govt amid protest

Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling

Siemens to sell division for Rs 2,200 cr, buy EV charging firm for Rs 38 cr

Large firms bet on high margin, high demand paint biz as new growth area

MG and Jio join hands to offer better voice-recognition technology

April domestic air traffic crosses pre-pandemic levels, says DGCA data

Wheels India reports Q4 net profit of Rs 24.8 cr, earmarks Rs 200 cr capex

Topics :Suzuki Motorcycle IndiaTamil Nadu

First Published: May 19 2023 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story