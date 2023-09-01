Home / Companies / News / Suzuki Motorcycle India logs 30% rise in 2-wheeler sales at 103,336 units

Suzuki Motorcycle India logs 30% rise in 2-wheeler sales at 103,336 units

Suzuki Motorcycle India said on Friday its two-wheeler sales, including exports, increased 30 per cent year-on-year to 103,336 units in August

Press Trust of India Mumbai
(V Storm SX) PHOTO: Suzuki Motorcycle India official website

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Suzuki Motorcycle India said on Friday its two-wheeler sales, including exports, increased 30 per cent year-on-year to 103,336 units in August.

The company had sold 79,559 two-wheelers in August 2022, the company said.

Total domestic sales during August rose 28 per cent to 83,045 units as compared to 64,654 units in August 2022, it said.

The company also sold 20,291 vehicles in the exports market in August, Suzuki Motorcycle India said.

"We saw strong demand for our products within India, which has aided us in our continued growth," Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Kenichi Umeda said.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge

Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle sales jump 49% to 97,584 units in March

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

Maruti Suzuki India's sales jump 6.5% in April, exports drop by 8%

More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share

JP Morgan found $1 bn in suspicious Epstein activity: US Virgin Islands

Apple's 'Wonderlust' Sept 12 event has set the rumour mill buzzing

Warburg Pincus sells 4.2% stake in IDFC FIRST Bank for Rs 2,480 cr

Family offices of Murthy, Premji to set up investment funds at GIFT City

NCLT admits Rasna to insolvency on a Rs 71 lakh claim by logistics firm

Topics :Suzuki Motorcycle IndiaExport

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story