Suzuki says production of flex fuel vehicles in India to commence in FY26

Maruti Suzuki
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:43 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India will commence production of flex fuel vehicles this fiscal, according to its parent Suzuki Motor Corporation.

In a technology strategy announcement, Suzuki Motor Corporation said the development is underway to launch flex fuel vehicles (FFV) within this fiscal year.

Suzuki said one of its unique initiatives toward realising a carbon-neutral society in India is through the biogas business, according to a regulatory filing by Maruti Suzuki India.

This project aims to convert the manure from India's 300 million cattle into biogas, 'a carbon-neutral fuel' and organic fertiliser, the automaker said.

The biogas will be used directly in CNG vehicles, which already account for one out of every three vehicles sold by Maruti Suzuki, it added.

Suzuki, together with India's dairy cooperatives, is constructing biogas production plants, which will begin operations sequentially from 2025, it said.

Purchasing cow dung will not only help improve the incomes of rural communities, home to one billion people, but will also contribute to India's national goals of self-sufficiency in energy and fertiliser, it pointed out.

"Suzuki will continue to advance its biogas business in step with India's robust growth, working toward the realisation of a carbon-neutral society," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Maruti Suzukiautomobile industry

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

