Home / Companies / News / Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo revs up with EVs, eyes record sales in 2023

Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo revs up with EVs, eyes record sales in 2023

Earlier, its peak sales was in 2018, when it sold 2,600 cars

Sohini Das Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo is betting on electric vehicle (EV) launches in 2023 to reach a new milestone in India — the highest ever car sales.

Previously, its highest sales were at 2,600 cars in the year 2018.

Volvo Cars India on Monday launched the C40 Recharge in India, its second EV offering after the XC40 Recharge.

The C40 Recharge has been priced at Rs 61.25 lakh.

The XC40 Recharge has seen good response in the last seven to nine months, said Jyoti Malhotra, managing director (MD), Volvo Cars India.

Speaking to Business Standard, Malhotra revealed that the car has already garnered around 25 per cent share in the luxury EV market in India. It also contributes around 27 per cent of Volvo India’s sales.

With the C40 Recharge in its kitty, it expects sales to pick up in the second half of the year.

As such, the luxury EV market is growing — from 500-600 cars a year back, to 2,000 cars or so (expected this year).

Volvo has decided that it will only launch electric cars in India, and bring one EV per year.

Globally, the company has set a target to achieve 50 per cent sales from EVs by 2025 and 100 per cent by 2030.

With the XC40 Recharge, Volvo had gone for a direct-to-consumer model in India. Here, the company holds the inventory and has a central pool of cars. So, the customer can directly book a car online and Volvo will invoice the car to the person directly.

Malhotra said that the C40 Recharge would also be sold under the same model.

“We will have an omni-channel model in India. Retailers are still very important for us. They are part of the customer’s experiential journey like a test drive, or making deliveries,” Malhotra said.

He added that the company has 25 retail touch points across India, and around 25 service touch points. It aims to increase its service touch points across the country.

Also Read

After Mercedes, Volvo to adopt direct-to-customer model for sales in India

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Luxury carmakers lean on YOLO impact, gear up for big ride in small towns

Passenger car sales to cross two-million milestone in first half of 2023

Audi to Merc, German carmakers drive luxury vehicle sales into high gear

Sri Lanka plans to place Adani projects under 'govt-to-govt' deal

DLF eyes Rs 400 cr revenue from new 92 independent floors in Gurugram

Will explore acquisition possibilities at the right price: Shree Cement V-C

Flipkart to generate over 1,00,000 jobs ahead of the festive season

Torrent leads race to acquire Cipla with 30% higher offer than Blackstone's

Topics :Volvo CarVolvo IndiaLuxury carmakersCar salesLuxury car sales

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story