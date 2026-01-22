Swelect Energy Systems rebrands, launches NUMERGY energy storage line

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd on Wednesday unveiled a new brand logo and the tagline 'Powering the World Responsibly' as it seeks to strengthen its presence in solar, energy storage, and integrated energy solutions, a company official said.

The Chennai-based company also announced the launch of its NUMERGY product portfolio, a comprehensive range of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) designed to meet the growing demand for reliable power across residential and commercial applications.

In a press release, SWELECT Energy Systems Ltd founder and vice chairman R Chellappan said, "Our new identity reflects how far we have come and where we are headed. From building dependable power solutions under Numeric to focusing on clean energy through SWELECT, our core values remain the same-reliability, responsibility, and trust." The new logo and tagline signal a clear strategic direction as the company expands its presence in solar, energy storage, and integrated energy solutions, the release said.