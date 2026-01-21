Tata Communications designates new MD & CEO as Q3 profit rises 54%

Tata Group’s telecom services arm Tata Communications picked Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as managing director and chief executive officer-designate, the company said on Wednesday in a statement following its third-quarter results.

Who has Tata Communications named as its MD and CEO-designate?

Lakshminarayanan is managing director and group vice-president for ServiceNow in India and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region. He will take over the MD and CEO role after regulatory approvals.

How did Tata Communications perform financially in Q3FY26?

Mumbai-based Tata Communications, which offers data connections and cybersecurity services to enterprises, said its net profit jumped 54.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 365 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, driven by expanding margins and a healthy order book.

“This quarter’s performance reflects our disciplined focus on driving data-led growth with expanding margins and a healthy order book. We are gaining momentum across the business, and the capability shift we have invested in is now clearly translating into stronger products and sharper execution for customers,” said A S Lakshminarayanan, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Communications. What was the revenue and Ebitda performance during the quarter? The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 6,188.97 crore, up 6.7 per cent year-on-year from Rs 5,798.07 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue increased marginally from Rs 6,099.75 crore.