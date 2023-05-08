Home / Companies / News / Switzerland' Logitech appointments Anand Lakshmanan as its India Head

Switzerland-based tech firm Logitech on Monday announced the appointment of Anand Lakshmanan as its India Head.

IANS New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
According to the company, Lakshmanan, who has been a part of Logitech for over two years, will now take the role of overseeing Logitech's complete portfolio in the Indian market, encompassing B2C and B2B, businesses.

Previously, he served as the head of B2B for Logitech India and South West Asia.

"I am honoured to lead the B2B and B2C businesses in India. I believe in the power of collaboration, innovation, and customer-centricity. In my new role, I am committed to fostering a culture that encourages creativity, empowers our team, and delivers value to our customers and partners," Anand Lakshmanan said in a statement.

Moreover, Lakshmanan will also take on the responsibility of leading Logitech's sales and business development efforts in the region, driving strategic initiatives, and expanding Logitech's presence across diverse market segments.

With his extensive experience in team management and a keen passion for building and scaling businesses, Lakshmanan brings valuable expertise to Logitech's leadership team, said Logitech.

His diverse skill set and expertise in multiple domains have allowed him to develop a strategic approach to business development, focusing on identifying growth opportunities, creating and implementing effective strategies, and driving operational excellence, it added.

--IANS

First Published: May 08 2023 | 6:47 PM IST

