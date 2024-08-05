Syngeta India introduces 2 crop protection products for crops like rice

Syngenta India on Monday said it has introduced crop protection products for many crops including rice and tomato.

Syngenta India Pvt. Ltd is among the world's leading agriculture companies, comprising Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds.

In a statement, Syngenta said it has launched 'Miravis Duo and Reflect Top crop protection products to ensure quality output.

Miravis Duo is a cutting-edge fungicide approved for use in tomatoes, chilli, groundnuts, and grapes. It offers control over diseases such as Powdery Mildew, Anthracnose, and Leaf Spots, ensuring farmers higher quality produce.

"It is estimated that farmers worldwide lose up to 23 per cent of their crops to fungal diseases each year. Miravis Duo offers crops robust and reliable disease protection, allowing growers better quality yield resulting in significant increase on the return on investment," the company said.