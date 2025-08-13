TACC, CRRI partner to boost graphene use in durable road construction

LNJ Bhilwara Group firm TACC Ltd on Wednesday announced its collaboration with Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to promote the use of graphene in road construction and infrastructure projects.
This initiative will help redefine the road-building process, while driving the nation closer to its national and global sustainability goals, a statement said.
The partnership aims to infuse graphene's properties into Indian pavements to deliver stronger and more durable roads, TACC, which produces graphene-based additives, said.
TACC is positioning graphene as a strategic enabler in India's journey towards resilient, efficient, and climate-conscious infrastructure, complementing national initiatives like PM Gati Shakti and India's 2070 net zero emissions, it added.
"Our partnership with CRRI ensures that cutting-edge research is translated into real-world impact, building roads that last longer, require less maintenance, and significantly reduce environmental footprint," Ankur Khaitan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TACC, said.
Ambika Behl, Project Lead, CRRI, said, "The use of nano materials like graphene in road construction can help us tackle long-standing durability challenges while supporting the country's environmental goals." Graphene, a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal pattern is renowned for its extraordinary strength, superior conductivity, and light weight.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app