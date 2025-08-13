TACC, CRRI partner to boost graphene use in durable road construction

LNJ Bhilwara Group firm TACC Ltd on Wednesday announced its collaboration with Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to promote the use of graphene in road construction and infrastructure projects.

This initiative will help redefine the road-building process, while driving the nation closer to its national and global sustainability goals, a statement said.

The partnership aims to infuse graphene's properties into Indian pavements to deliver stronger and more durable roads, TACC, which produces graphene-based additives, said.

TACC is positioning graphene as a strategic enabler in India's journey towards resilient, efficient, and climate-conscious infrastructure, complementing national initiatives like PM Gati Shakti and India's 2070 net zero emissions, it added.