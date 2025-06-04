Home / Companies / News / Agile Robots starts Rs 300 crore robotic machine parts unit in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin inaugurates Agile Robots' AI-powered machine parts unit in Kanchipuram; SOL India kicks off ₹175 crore air separation plant in Ranipet

Humanoid robots
Agile Robots SE is a world-class provider of next-generation automation solutions | Photo by igovar igovar on Pexels
Shine Jacob Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Tamil Nadu is all set to take a giant leap in robotics and related manufacturing. On Wednesday, Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the artificial intelligence-based robotic machine parts manufacturing plant set up by Agile Robots SE at the Irungattukottai SIPCOT Industrial Park in Kanchipuram district with an investment of ₹300 crore.
 
Agile Robots SE is a world-class provider of next-generation automation solutions. By combining artificial intelligence and robotics, the company makes industries smarter, more flexible and more efficient.
 
Founded in Munich in 2018 by renowned robotics researchers from the German Aerospace Center (DLR), Agile Robots has experienced rapid global growth. Today, more than 2,300 highly skilled robotics and AI enthusiasts are employed in Germany, China and India. The company has one of the largest research and development teams in the AI and robotics industry.
 
Agile Robots has built a unique portfolio. Together with the subsidiaries Franka Robotics and BÄR Automation, and the joint venture with BMW, idealworks, the company covers all areas of AI-driven robotics.
 
On Wednesday, SOL India also commenced works at its air separation plant in SIPCOT Ranipet with an investment of ₹175 crore.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTamil NaduRoboticsAI systems

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

