Tamil Nadu govt defends Fintech City contract, says process transparent

Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation for the Fintech City building and tower on Saturday. The contract sparked a controversy as PSTEC was criticised in 2021 for alleged poor quality of construction in the apartments built for Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in K P Park, Chennai. The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) served a show-cause notice to suspend the registration of contractors. The company obtained a stay from the Madras High Court over the notice.

The Tamil Nadu government has defended awarding a Rs 82.87-crore contract to PST Engineering Construction (PSTEC) for constructing Fintech City in Chennai’s Nandambakkam, saying the tendering process was transparent and the company is not blacklisted.