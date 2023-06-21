Home / Companies / News / Tata AIA Life Insurance to pay Rs 1,183 cr in dividend to policyholders

Tata AIA Life Insurance to pay Rs 1,183 cr in dividend to policyholders

The higher payout is due to the company reporting a multi-fold increase in net income at Rs 506 crore in FY23, up from Rs 71 crore in the previous fiscal

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Tata AIA Life Insurance to pay Rs 1,183 cr in dividend to policyholders

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata AIA Life Insurance has declared Rs 1,183 crore in dividend payout to participating policyholders for the past financial year, which is 37 per cent higher than the preceding fiscal and the highest till date.
 
The Tata Group company has been paying bonuses to its policyholders over the years, and the FY23 bonus is 37 per cent higher than Rs 861 crore paid in FY22, the company said, adding 7,49,229 policyholders are eligible for the bonus, Samit Upadhyay, the president & chief financial officer said.
 
The company's participating (Par) products offer life cover, income, as well as lump-sum benefits in the form of bonuses.
 
The higher payout is due to the company reporting a multi-fold increase in net income at Rs 506 crore in FY23, up from Rs 71 crore in the previous fiscal.
 
The income growth was led by the individual new business premium that rose 59 per cent to Rs 7,093 crore in the reporting year.
Total premium income for the fiscal grew 42 per cent to Rs 20,503 crore from Rs 14,445 crore, helping it book a 615 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 506 crore from Rs 71 crore in FY22.
 
The retail sum assured underwritten has grown from Rs 3,07,804 crore to Rs 4,43,479 crore, a growth of over 44 per cent on-year, helping it increase its market share to 27 per cent from 21 per cent in FY22.
 
Total renewal premium rose 32 per cent to Rs 11,964 crore on-year, and the asset under management grew by 21 per cent to Rs 71,006 crore.
 
Its individual death claims settlement ratio improved from 98.53 per cent in FY22 to 99.01 per cent in FY23. The company's total assets under management stood at Rs 71,006 crore.

Also Read

Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Nestle India dividend 2023: FMCG giant to consider dividend pay on April 12

Go First continues to struggle, flight cancellations extended till 25 June

IDEMIA selected as GMR Group's technology partner for DigiYatra service

Cash-load at doorstep: Amazon Pay allows customers to deposit Rs 2000 notes

Flights to remain suspended till June 25, says cash-strapped Go First

Income tax dept raids five Shree Cement locations in Rajasthan: Report

Topics :Tata groupdividendLife InsurancePolicyholder

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story