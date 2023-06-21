TCS expands its relationship with UK's NEST; deal size, tenure not revealed



NEST, which is UK’s largest workplace pension scheme, announced the expansion of their long-standing partnership to focus on digitally transforming NEST’s scheme administration services, delivering enhanced member experiences and furthering the scheme’s mission of delivering better retirement outcomes for people across the UK. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it has expanded its partnership with UK’s employment Savings Trust, NEST. The details of the deal size and tenure however were not disclosed.



NEST and TCS have worked closely since 2011 when the digital, auto-enrolment pension scheme was first launched. Responsible for end-to-end administration services across all aspects of the scheme, TCS built a greenfield operation with a user-friendly, multi-channel, self-serve model, and a robust core that easily scaled as NEST became the provider for millions of workers saving for their retirements. As part of the partnership, TCS will help NEST transform the administration services using a digitally- enabled, omnichannel platform powered by TCS BaNCS. It will leverage the latest technologies and data analytics to deliver personalised, self-directed experiences to members. This will enable NEST’s 12 million members and one million employers to access the right information at the right time, in the way that suits them best.



Earlier this year, NEST had ended its 18 year deal with French outsourcing firm Atos worth GBP 1.5 billion (around $1.8 billion). The deal was concluded within two years of having been signed. “I’m looking forward to continuing our journey with TCS and exploring the opportunities ahead of us. We have a strong foundation after many years of working together and they’ve proven their ability to deliver successfully for a scheme the size and complexity of NEST,” said Gavin Perera-Betts, Chief Customer Officer, NEST.



“The purpose-driven partnership between NEST and TCS resulted in an immensely successful pension plan for the UK workforce, that is now a global benchmark on how an innovative, user-friendly, auto enrolment pension scheme should be run,” said Vivekanand Ramgopal, President, BFSI Products & Platforms, TCS. “The interests of our members are always our top priority and drive every decision we make and we’re rightly ambitious about what we can achieve for them,” he added.

The extension of the deal comes, as the company saw its $2 billion deal with Transamerica Life Insurance company. The deal was signed for a tenure of 10 years. TCS has 2-2.5 years to transition the processes to the company and would have completed a total of eight years on the deal.