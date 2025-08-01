Amid lab-grown rise, Tanishq launches diamond expertise centres

Amid the growing popularity of lab-grown diamonds, jewellery giant Tanishq has launched three new diamond expertise centres in collaboration with the De Beers Group.
These centres aim to provide buyers with clarity and transparency, ensuring value to the customer through a technology-backed evaluation system.
"There is a lot of confusion caused by the emergence of lab-grown diamonds, and we expect the prices of lab-grown diamonds to keep decreasing as the technology to create them evolves. More customers are now asking if we're selling natural or lab-grown diamonds, and it is this confusion we want to eliminate," said Ajoy Chawla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the jewellery division at Titan Company.
Currently, these centres are located in three stores in Bengaluru, but the company plans to expand them to 200 stores in the ongoing financial year (FY26) and eventually roll them out across all 599 stores nationwide.
Commenting on gold prices, Chawla told Business Standard that the surge in gold prices has led to ticket-size driven growth, with diamond-studded jewellery also witnessing increased buyer demand.
In its quarterly update to the exchanges in early July, the company reported an 18 per cent growth in its jewellery domestic operations for the first quarter (Q1FY26), which was marked by gold price volatility.
The company is also observing a shift towards lightweight and lower caratage jewellery among customers. In response, Tanishq has piloted 9-carat gold jewellery under its Mia brand in several coastal markets to assess the impact of humidity.
A Mia official told Business Standard earlier this week that the collection, consisting of 25 offerings, will be fully launched before Diwali.
Having become a household name over the past 30 years, Tanishq has catered to over 1.3 crore customers to date, with almost 52 lakh purchasing diamond-studded gold jewellery.
Speaking about the US tariffs of 25 per cent imposed on Indian exports, Chawla said, "It's too early to react. We should not get carried away, as these tariffs may change over time."
